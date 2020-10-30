Sentencing for church arsonist set for today

FILE – This file booking image provided by the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal shows Holden Matthews, who was arrested Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in connection with suspicious fires at three historic black churches in southern Louisiana. Matthews is scheduled for a change-of-plea hearing Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in federal court, where he faces hate crime charges. (Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal via AP, File)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Sentencing for the man who pleaded guilty to setting fires in 2019 at three historic Black churches in St. Landry Parish is scheduled for today.

Holden Matthews pleaded guilty in February to state and federal charges.

Matthews, who was 21 at the time of his arrest last year, is white and the destruction of the Black churches in St. Landry Parish evoked memories of civil rights-era terrorism.

