LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Sentencing has been reset for March 22 for a former contract worker in the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Lafayette who pleaded guilty to federal bribery and conspiracy charges.

Dusty Guidry pleaded guilty in March 2023 to federal charges in schemes involving the district attorney`s pre-trial diversion program when he worked in 2021-22 and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries dating back to 2019. The Youngsville man pleaded guilty to one count of bribery and two counts of conspiracy.

He was scheduled to be sentenced Friday in federal court in Lafayette, but the sentencing was pushed back to March 22 by Federal Judge David Joseph, according to court records.

Guidry entered a federal plea deal in March, confessing to accepting over $800,000 in kickbacks from vendors, one of them C&A Consulting, who provided pretrial diversion program services.

