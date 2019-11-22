Breaking News
Sen. Kennedy announces $5.5 million grant for Lafayette airport

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy announced today a $5.5 million Department of Transportation grant to construct a terminal building at Lafayette Regional Airport. 

“Lafayette is a growing city, and the airport needs to grow with it,” said Sen. Kennedy in a statement from his office Friday.  “The Lafayette Regional Airport is used by people from all over the world, and this grant will help the airport continue to serve all the folks flying to and from Lafayette.”

“The robust economy is enabling more passengers to travel by air so this Administration is investing billions of dollars in America’s airports which will address safer operations, fewer airport delays, and greater ease of travel for air travelers,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

