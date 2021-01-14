Sen. Gerald Boudreaux releases statement on riots at U.S. Capitol

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The following is a statement from Louisiana District 24 Sen. Gerald Boudreaux on the Jan. 6 riots in the U.S. Capitol:

I have intentionally waited one week before I responded to the horrific INSURRECTION that took place at our nation’s Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Every family has an impactful experience and/or story from 2020, which will go down in history as a dark and difficult year. As we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been the cause of over 390,000 deaths in our country, some leaders found comfort in politicizing an election that was decided over a month ago. As a result of their negligence, five more people died after being coerced to gather, attack and destroy our nation’s Capitol, our symbol of DEMOCRACY. This mass delusionary event was violent with deadly consequences and will be fully investigated by our federal authorities.

I want to commend Senator Bill Cassidy for his fortitude and leadership, with all of the chaos in our country he followed his moral compass which places people above party and politics. For those who are leaders and engineered, recruited and remained complicit as this INSURRECTION took place, their day of reckoning will come.

They are now attempting to backslide and backtrack but they will be held accountable for their actions and their words. Our country has been divided for years and “denial” has been the order of the day. Our deficit has skyrocketed out of control and those fiscal hawks of the past have remained silent. We cannot have it both ways.

We have allowed the rhetoric to get out of control. Now when the INSURRECTION happens, we attempt to condone the false truths but denounce the violence. They are one in the same and you cannot extinguish a fire that you started by pouring gasoline on the deck.

The Double standard and misleading dialogue by those we empower must come to an end. I have said previously that those of us who have received the vote and trust of the electorate; must serve, lead, or get the hell out of the way. How many more dark days must we endure with the hypocrisy and labeling of hard-working citizens as socialists, patriots or any other title? Let us be defined by our actions and our ability to unite and not divide. To serve and not destroy DEMOCRACY.

Pope Francis speaks of service on a regular basis. Let us pray that our leaders project an image that allows all of us to follow with Christian values at all times, even when we experience defeat. For we know in Romans 8:28 “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”

As we continue the transition of power at the federal level, let us reflect on our state and our community. How can we return the honor and dignity of DEMOCRACY? How do we incorporate the Beatitudes in our healing process? Remember the Beatitudes teach us how to “be peace,” not just be at peace, but to become that instrument of peace so that it can positively impact the quality of life for all of our citizens.

I will join my prayers with yours as we transition in the next chapter of life in this country; the rhetoric must stop for the healing to take place. God bless America, God bless Louisiana, and may God bless our elected leaders as we celebrate the Dr. Martin Luther King Holiday weekend and the upcoming inauguration ceremonies.