Sen. Cassidy recovers from COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Senator Bill Cassidy says he’s back to work following his recovery from COVID-19.

On August 20, Senator Cassidy announced he had tested positive for coronavirus. Senator Cassidy says he followed the CDC guidelines and isolated for 10 days and has not had any symptoms for the the past 24 hours. “I thank everyone for their concern and prayers. I was lucky and blessed,” said Dr. Cassidy. “Now the focus is Hurricane Laura recovery and relief and addressing Coronavirus for others.”

Cassidy states that someone with COVID-19 must follow these CDC guidelines: