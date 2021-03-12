Sen. Cassidy: Biden is betraying children in our Country, reopen schools now

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) pulled no punches on the Senate floor on Thursday slamming the Biden administration for keeping schools closed from in-person learning one year into the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlights from Sen. Cassidy’s speech can be read below or seen in the video above:

“[O]ne thing that is of incredible concern is it appears that the Biden administration which campaigned saying that they were going to follow science alleging that the previous administration was not, seems not to be following science but to prejudice their recommendations to fit a political agenda.

“[I]t is established that there are kids being left behind by not being in the classroom, and those kids disproportionately are poor. And that’s why the Biden administration’s pledge to follow science resonated, and that’s why early indications that they are not is not just disappointing, it is a betrayal. And not a betrayal of a campaign pledge. A betrayal of those children who are home.”

“[I]n Louisiana, over 75% of our schools have reopened. Hats off to my state. Private and parochial schools have been open. Hats off to them.

“We should take the money that we’re giving to those public schools that will not open because the teachers’ unions oppose it and give it to the parents so their children can go to the school where their children will actually be educated. And the fact that we don’t do that is politics over what is best for that child. It is a betrayal of those children. And this administration’s policy four months into their – into their four years demonstrates betrayal after betrayal after betrayal. Let’s safely reopen schools now. We know we can do so.

“Congress has provided $68 billion before this latest bill in order to make sure we have everything we needed in order to do that. A lack of funding has not been an excuse to reopen. What is clear is a lack of will.

“This administration is betraying the most vulnerable children in our country. Reopen schools now.”

-Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA)