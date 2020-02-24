1  of  2
See the Vermilion River dredging study by the Army Corps of Engineers and UL

by: Andrew Capps/The Advertiser

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette released their study that U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins said shows dredging the Vermilion River would cost as much as $150 million and impact only 175 homes in Lafayette.

The Corps and UL modeled the effects of dredging the river based on two types of rain events, the August 2016 flood that dumped 31 inches of rain in 36 hours and a 10-year rain event similar to one that occurred in 2014.

Click here to read the full study.

UL and the Corps found that dredging the river to its authorized 8-9 feet deep channels would only have spared roughly 250 structures in Lafayette and Vermilion parishes out of the nearly 7,300 damaged by flooding in August 2016 at a cost of between $100 million to $150 million.

Read the rest of the Advertiser’s story here.

