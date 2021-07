“Broken asphalt pavement resulting in a pothole, dangerous to motorists. Shot with shallow dof. ….recent addition”

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette parish residents who want to report huge potholes can do so now through 311Lafayette.

It’s an online portal where issues such as abandoned vehicles, animal control, criminal activity and now potholes can be reported.

According to LCG, the site is only for non-emergency request.

For an urgent police related matter, LCG ask that citizens contact 911.