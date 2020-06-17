Second town hall meeting with Lafayette mayor-president announced

LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)- The public is invited to a second town hall meeting hosted by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory on June 24, 2020.

This is the second Town Hall in a series introduced last month.

The town hall meeting will take place in the evening from 5-6 p.m. in the Council Auditorium at City-Parish Hall.

Participants can take part in four ways:

-The deadline to email and call in questions is Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 12 p.m.

-Email questions to townhall@lafayettela.gov with “TOWN HALL” in the subject line.

-Callers should dial (337) 291-8300 and state they want to submit a question for the town hall meeting.

Facebook:

LCG will livestream the meeting on the Lafayette Consolidated Government Facebook page, Acadiana Open Channel will carry the event live on their cable channel, and we encourage media to livestream the Town Hall Meeting on their various platforms as well.

In Person:

Capacity in the auditorium is reduced to 50 percent, so additional seating will be provided in the City-Parish Hall foyer for overflow attendance. All attendees must wear a mask and will be subject to temperature checks prior to entering the building.

Mayor-President Guillory will host Town Hall Meetings at the end of each month. Future dates and times will be announced when the information becomes available.