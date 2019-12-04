1  of  2
Second suspect arrested in weekend shooting on Moss Street

Local
A second suspect has been arrested in a weekend shooting incident on Moss Street in Lafayette.

Police say a 17-year-old male was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted 2nd degree murder.

In the early morning hours on November 30, Lafayette police responded to the 2000 block of Moss Street in reference to a shooting.

On arrival, police located a 27-year old male victim lying in a parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

So far, police have not released a motive for the shooting.

