Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Second suspect arrested in Canal Street shooting

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that the second suspect in the Canal Street shooting, 22-year-old LaBryson Polidor, was arrested in east Baton Rouge last night and booked into the East Baton Rouge Jail early Wednesday morning.

Polidor was first identified as the suspect on Tuesday, after the Jeanerette City Marshal said they caught him in a lie.

According to officials, Polidor arrived at the Iberia Medical Center four hours after the New Orleans mass shooting with bullet holes in his foot and arm. Investigators immediately noticed holes in his explanation too.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Crowley

47°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Opelousas

47°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Breaux Bridge

47°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
16 mph NE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

New Iberia

48°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
17 mph NNE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories