Second planned power outage in Opelousas

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Cleco customers in Opelousas will be without electricity for approximately three hours beginning at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, to safely perform additional maintenance work on a major transmission power line and substation in St. Landry Parish.

“This second planned outage is necessary to make repairs and improvements to the electrical system that serves the city of Opelousas while keeping our workers safe,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management.

“We don’t expect the outage to last any more than three hours, and the time frame could be shorter. Our planning ensures the impact on our customers is minimal.”

How customers can prepare:

· If you rely on medical devices that require electricity, you should have a backup plan in case you need the equipment during the outage.

· Charge cell phones.

· Unplug computers, televisions and sensitive electronic devices.

· Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed.

· If you have a generator, never operate it indoors. Appliances should be plugged directly into portable generators with grounded extension cords that can handle the load. Only refuel a generator when the engine is off and cool.

Customers who have questions about the planned outage can contact a Cleco customer service representative at 1-800-622-6537.