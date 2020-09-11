Second Harvest to set up distribution centers in Lake Charles this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Second Harvest Food BankBank is partnering with United Way of Southwest Louisiana, CGI of Lafayette, La and Rouses Market to operate a relief center for people affected by Hurricane Laura this weekend.

Staff and volunteers will distribute food/supplies collected in Acadiana to those in need both Sept. 12 and 13, between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Second Harvest continues to collect food and supplies at 215 E Pinhook, Lafayette, La, 70501. Anyone needing food assistance, both year-round and during a time of emergency, should call (337)-232-HELP in Lafayette, or 2-1-1 in other areas.

Distribution Locations:

Date: September 12 and September 13

Location: Rouses Market

Address: 1351 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy, Lake Charles (Moss Bluff), LA 70611

Date: September 13th

Location: First Pentecostal Church of Lake Charles

Address: 320 Bunker Road, Lake Charles, LA 70615