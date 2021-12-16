Second Harvest to distribute “Food from the Heart” next week

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Second Harvest Food Bank of Acadiana is hosting a “Food from the Heart” Holiday Food Distribution on Monday, Dec. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Second Harvest will be partnering with United Way of Acadiana, Lafayette Consolidated Government, and Louisiana Department of Health.

The event will be a first come, first serve drive-up event.

Staff and volunteers of Second Harvest and United Way of Acadiana will distribute the food as vehicles drive through the Martin Luther King Recreation Center’s parking lot. The Lafayette Sheriff’s Department and the National Guard will also be onsite to help distribute food and direct traffic.

“This distribution aims to help many families struggling this holiday season in the face of ongoing economic instability and the rising cost of food, housing, and other basic needs,” says Paul Scelfo, Regional Director for Second Harvest Food Bank, “Christmas is around the corner and the price of food is at an all-time high. We hope to reach as many families as possible across Acadiana that are bracing for another difficult holiday.”

Sleeves Up will also be offering free COVID-19 vaccines for people ages 5 and up.

First dose, second dose, and boosters of Pfizer, Moderna, and the J &J vaccine will be available.

People receiving their first dose will receive a $100 VISA card.

Youth ages 5-17 must have a parent/guardian present.

A COVID-19 vaccine card is needed to receive booster doses.

For information about volunteering, food donations, and monetary gifts to Second Harvest, visit no-hunger.org. Every $1 donated helps provide four meals to someone in need.