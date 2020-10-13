Second Harvest Food Bank stepping up efforts to help those affected by Hurricane Delta

(KLFY)- Crews at Second Harvest Food Bank are responding to hurricane recovery efforts throughout the state, including Acadiana.

Natasha Curley with Second Harvest says, “We are already on day 190 of disaster response, from COVID, to Laura, to Sally, and now Hurricane Delta.”



Curley says says they are stepping up efforts after Hurricane Delta hit Louisiana on the heels of Laura.



“This is a tough time for us all. There are so many power outages. We are still monitoring and assessing this extra impact Delta brought,” continues Curley.



With the help of community donations and other charitable partners, Second Harvest is able to provide relief for people who may be experiencing food shortages while they are recovering and rebuilding.



Curley adds, “We are currently ramping up production at St. Joseph’s Diner. We are putting together disaster boxes which include shelf stable items, water, and tarps.”



The statewide organization serves 23 parishes daily.

The Lafayette location fills the needs of people from here to Beauregard parish.



“We serve these communities year-round just responding to hunger. However, we know people need help and we move immediately,” explains Curley.

For more information about Second Harvest and how to sign-up to volunteer, click here.