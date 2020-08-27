Second Harvest Food Bank prepared to respond to Hurricane Laura

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Second Harvest Food Bank staff and volunteers say they are prepared to respond to Hurricane Laura and its impact upon Southwest Louisiana and Acadiana.

Working with Catholic Charities of Acadiana, Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana, and the Red Cross, Second Harvest anticipates preparing hot meals for delivery to hundreds, perhaps thousands, of residents displaced by this storm. The recently renovated St. Joseph Diner will be “ground zero” this week for Second Harvest’s preparations for Laura.

Second Harvest is also preparing to respond from their facility at 215 E Pinhook, with disaster supplies, food and water where needed. Anyone needing food assistance, both year-round and during a time of emergency, should call (337) 232-HELP in Lafayette, or 2-1-1 in other areas.

Second Harvest’s facility is currently closed, but will re-open as soon as weather permits.