Second arrest made in St. Martin Parish narcotics investigation

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) A second arrest has been made in connection with an ongoing investigation in St. Martin Parish surrounding suspected illegal drug activity.

Over the weekend, deputies arrested 35-year-old Matthew Vicknair of Breaux Bridge.

He was wanted on an outstanding warrant of suspected illegal drug activity at a residence in the 1200 block of Cypress Island Extension that resulted in the arrest of 38-year-old Christine Nicole Cormier in July, a press release states.

Vicknair was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center with no bond on charges including: