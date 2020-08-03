Second arrest made in St. Martin Parish narcotics investigation

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) A second arrest has been made in connection with an ongoing investigation in St. Martin Parish surrounding suspected illegal drug activity.

Over the weekend, deputies arrested 35-year-old Matthew Vicknair of Breaux Bridge.

He was wanted on an outstanding warrant of suspected illegal drug activity at a residence in the 1200 block of Cypress Island Extension that resulted in the arrest of 38-year-old Christine Nicole Cormier in July, a press release states.

Vicknair was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center with no bond on charges including:

  • manufacture/distribution schedule I CDS (Marijuana)
  • manufacture/distribution schedule I CDS (THC Wax)
  • manufacture/distribution schedule I CDS (THC Cartridges)
  • illegal carrying of weapons in presence of CDS -3 counts
  • criminal conspiracy to distribute schedule I CDS -3 counts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar