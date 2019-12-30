Live Now
Seasonable Weather Back to End 2019, Heavy Rain Threat for Thursday

Seasonably cool and sunny weather is back in Acadiana for the next couple of days. Monday morning is seeing temperatures dropping into the lower 40s with a light breeze pushing wind chills into the upper 30s. Sunshine will bring highs into the lower 60s. Overall, Tuesday will see much of the same weather with a few more clouds. Tomorrow night looks chilly and quiet for any parties or fireworks you plan on attending.

Most of your New Year’s Day should stay quiet but rain chances will increase very late in the day leading to a widespread, heavy rain event for Thursday. At this time, estimated rainfall totals for Acadiana are between 2-6″ inches with isolated higher amounts possible.

