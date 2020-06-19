Live Now
Search for missing boater near Cypremort Point

Local

Missing boater search_1520022089780.jpg.jpg

CYPREMORT POINT, La. (KLFY)- A search is underway for a missing person in the Vermilion Bay.

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents say a boating incident happened two miles offshore of Cypremort Point. Authorities say that two people were on the boat at the time of the incident.

A Coast Guard crew discovered the capsized vessel in Vermilion Bay, and located one survivor who had swam to a nearby rig. The survivor told the crew that the vessel had struck a submerged object, ejecting both passengers from the boat before capsizing.

The missing passenger is described as a 40-year-old white male wearing khaki shorts and either a white or grey shirt.

Crews from multiple agencies are searching for the missing boater.

KLFY will update this story as more information becomes available.

