Search for man wanted for Attempted Murder

SUNSET, La. (KLFY) – Sunset Police are looking for a man wanted for Attempted First Degree Murder. Authorities say they are looking for Donte Deon Fontenot.

Police accused Fontenot of firing at a vehicle near the intersection of Richard Street and Pershing Highway. When police got to the scene the found one victim who was uninjured. The victim’s vehicle was damaged with multiple bullet holes. Video surveillance was also obtained and the actual footage showed the driver of a dark colored pickup truck leaving the scene.

Fontenot is considered to be armed and dangerous use extreme caution.

A warrant has been issued for Fontent’s arrest on the listed charges:

· R.S.14:30 Attempted First-Degree Murder

· R.S.14:95.1 Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

· R.S.14:55 Aggravated criminal damage to property

· R.S.32:415 Driving while under suspension

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Fontenot please Sunset Police.