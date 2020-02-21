Sean Grebinger found dead in Brazilian prison, Policia Civil confirm apparent suicide

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — KLFY News 10 has confirmed with the Pouso Alegre Policia Civil (Civil Police) that Sean Grebinger was found dead this morning (Friday) in the Brazilian prison where he was being held.

Officials with the Civil Police say that Grebinger died of an apparent suicide. They believe he took his own life Thursday night.

Grebinger was taken into custody Tuesday by the Brazilian Federal Police and booked into the Pouso Alegre Prison.

He was awaiting extradition back to the states to face charges he murdered his then wife, 32-year-old Crystal Grebinger, who was last seen leaving a Lafayette women’s shelter in 2013.