Seacor crew member Gregory Walcott remembered at church service and memorial

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) As seven men remain unaccounted for following the Seacor lift boat disaster, loved ones of one of those missing, 62-year-old Gregory Walcott of Abbeville, honored his memory during a celebration of life ceremony in Abbeville.

Church goers from Abbeville and the surrouding area, gathered Sunday at Ark of the Covenant Deliverance Ministries and participated in prayer and music service as they remembered Walcott who was known for putting a smile on anyone’s face.

“The fact that you are no longer here will always cause me pain, but you are forever in my heart until we meet again,” his daughter said.

The service also included a moment of prayer for Walcott, and all those who remain missing.