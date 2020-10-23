Sct’d Rain Today…Slightly Cooler this Weekend

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Friday’s weather will be very similar to Thursday as we stay very warm and humid with a threat for scattered rain. Rain chances will increase through the day to 40% this afternoon and evening. Highs remain in the mid-80s after starting in the lower 70s this morning.

A weak cold front is expected to move through tonight leading to slightly cooler and less humid weather this weekend. More seasonable temperatures are coming for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday night could see temperatures drop into the 60s to 50s! Overall, the weekend weather will be quiet besides the chance for a few showers on Saturday behind the front.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
68°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 66F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 66F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
67°F Isolated thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar