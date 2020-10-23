Sct’d Rain Today…Slightly Cooler this Weekend







Friday’s weather will be very similar to Thursday as we stay very warm and humid with a threat for scattered rain. Rain chances will increase through the day to 40% this afternoon and evening. Highs remain in the mid-80s after starting in the lower 70s this morning.

A weak cold front is expected to move through tonight leading to slightly cooler and less humid weather this weekend. More seasonable temperatures are coming for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday night could see temperatures drop into the 60s to 50s! Overall, the weekend weather will be quiet besides the chance for a few showers on Saturday behind the front.