Screening hours at Cajundome changed for Friday, March 20

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said that for Friday, March 20, the hours for COVID-19 screening will change yet again.

Screening hours at the Cajundome site have been shifted to 9 a.m. to noon for Friday. Based on the last two days of screening, the majority of those wanting to be screened arrived at the site within the first two hours.

“In an effort to reduce the workload on the medical professionals staffing the site, and the success of our 311 pre-screening initiative with the Schumacher Group, we’ve decided to modify the hours to reflect the current demand,” explained Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

Guillory encouraged residents to continue to utilize the 311 call center which allows those that are exhibiting symptoms to get pre-screened over the phone by a medical professional to determine if visiting a COVID-19 screening site is necessary. The call center is available 24/7 and staffed by Schumacher medical professionals. The call center helps to ensure that the screening site is visited by those in most need of testing.

Citizens are encouraged to “Stop the Spread, Call Instead.” Call 211 for general information about COVID-19, 311 to get pre-screened by a medical professional before heading to a screening site, and 911 for emergency services,” said Guillory.

High call volume has intermittently impacted the 311 service and an alternative number has been added to help with access. Callers can dial 291-8200 if they are unable to connect on 311. Enhanced call capacity and accessibility are expected to be added by mid-day Friday.

As of this evening, there are four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lafayette Parish, that number is expected to continue to rise over the next several days. Louisiana Department of Health Officials have not released any additional information on the status of the infected individuals.

Today approximately 200 individuals were screened at the Cajundome screening location. Of those screened, 107 were identified to be tested for COVID-19. Those tests were sent for confirmation and results should be available in 7-10 days. More individuals were tested than those who were screened out, this shows the effectiveness of pre-screening measures.