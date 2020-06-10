Scott woman accused of spending over $45k on groceries, gas and Amazon purchases with company credit card

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 40-year-old woman is accused of stealing over $45k from her Eunice employer.

Raegan Germaine Berard of Scott was arrested June 5 and charged with three counts of theft and four counts of access device fraud, according to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

An investigation began after the business owners provided documentation that Berard was allegedly stealing money from bank deposits and payroll garnishments.

Additionally she was also allegedly making unauthorized purchases with company credit cards to buy groceries and fuel at various businesses, as well as allegedly making personal purchases for herself and her family on Amazon.com, a press release states.

Berard was arrested and booked into the St. Landry Parish jail.

Her bond was set at $19,000.