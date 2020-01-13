Scott to see road closure on Mills Street for tree removal

The Scott Police Department has announced that the 800 block of Mills St. will be closed to assist in removing a tree near the roadway.

The closure will take place on Wednesday, January 15 between 8:30am and 12:30pm.

Chief Chad Leger suggests those that use that roadway instead use an alternate route or utilize the detour.

To detour the area, barricades will be placed on Mills St at Renaud Dr. and Mills St. at Frontage Rd.

The section of Mills St. between Wheat Circle and Rice Circle will be impassable.

Area residents will be allowed to travel to and from their residences.

If there are any additional questions, you can contact the department at 337-233-3715.