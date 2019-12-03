1  of  2
Scott police trying to identify trio accused of stealing from local store

Local
Scott police need help identifying three people accused of stealing from a local business.

Police say a man and woman were allegedly seen on camera stealing baskets full of items from a store on November 21 around 5:20 p.m.

Two of the three suspects were seen on surveillance video, police said.

The female is described as having long dark hair and was wearing a orange/red tank top under a plaid shirt and jeans.

The male is described as was wearing a white hat, light gray graphic t-shirt and jeans.

A third person, a male, was with the couple and was wearing a dark gray graphic t-shirt and khaki shorts, police said.

If you can help identify these subjects, Scott Police would like you to call 337-889-5105 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers with any information.

