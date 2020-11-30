Scott Police seeking suspect who left Circle K convenience store without paying for items

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) Scott Police need your help identifying a man accused of stealing from the Circle K convenience store.

It happened Saturday, November 28 around 11:40 p.m. police said.

Chief Chad Leger said the suspect entered the store, asked the cashier for several tobacco products and as the cashier placed the items on the counter, the suspect took the items and left the store without paying.

Leger said surveillance cameras were able to observe the suspect leave the store and enter a small, white pickup truck and leave the parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scott Police at (337) 233-3715 or

Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

All callers may remain anonymous.