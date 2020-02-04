Scott Police searching for three suspects on two unrelated thefts

SCOTT, La. (KLFY)– The Scott Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying three suspect they say were involved in two unrelated thefts.

The first theft, they say, took place at a local grocery store. Officials say on January 24, a woman was seen putting bottles of alcohol inside a bag in her shopping cart then walking out of the store without paying for them.

A picture of the woman police are trying to identify can be found above. Officials say once the woman left the store, she got in a light-colored Nissan sedan and sped off before police could arrive.

The second theft, police say, happened on Feb. 3 when two people broke in to a vending machine outside a local business near Hwy 93 and Destination Pointe.

The surveillance camera shows two men dressed in all dark colors getting out of a small black vehicle with an orange painted trunk to break into the machine.

Police say no additional information is available on this the theft due to the distance of the surveillance camera. They say a direction of travel was unable to be determined.

If you have any information on either of the two thefts, you’re asked to contact the Scott Police Department.