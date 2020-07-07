Scott Police search for suspect in shooting

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Scott Police Department is searching for a suspect in an early morning shooting.

Police say 35-year old Delana Francis is the suspect in the Tuesday morning shooting. Police say she is suspected of shooting a Lafayette man on a roadway in the northern area of Scott.

Investigators say the suspect and victim had gotten into an argument and when the victim tried to leave he was shot. The victim was able to call police as the suspect fled the scene.

Francis was last seen driving a 2016 Chrysler 200, black in color, with Louisiana license plate

897BKT. The vehicle was last seen traveling east on Gloria Switch but police believe she may be

hiding in the North Lafayette area.

Scott Police Department urges the public not to approach Francis as she may still be armed at

this time. If you know her whereabouts, please contact Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715,

Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS, or your local law enforcement agency.