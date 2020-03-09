Scott Police need help identifying woman wanted for alleged theft

SCOTT, La. (KLFY)– The Scott Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman, they say, is responsible for a theft at a local store.

SPD say On February 6 the woman pictured above, along with 2 other women, entered a store on Westgate Rd. around 8pm.

The woman was seen taking items from the store shelves and leaving without paying for them.

Police say all 3 women entered an older model, blue Ford pick-up truck and fled the store before police arrived.

If you are able to identify the woman, please contact Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.