Scott Police need help identifying man suspected of theft

SCOTT, La. (KLFY)– The Scott Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to have committed a theft at a local convenience store.

On February 8, around 2:00 am, the man is seen on store surveillance video taking items and placing them into his pants. He then leaves the store without paying for the items.

Police describe the man as a black male, approximately 6-foot-tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, bald. During the alleged theft, the suspect was wearing a red t-shirt, jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Officials say he got in to a gray Nissan sedan.





If you have any information, please call the Scott Police Department at 337- 233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.