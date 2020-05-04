Scott Police looking for alleged wallet thief

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The Scott Police Department is looking for a man accused of taking a wallet that belonged to a wheelchair-bound man.

At around 3 p.m. on April 28, the victim’s wallet fell to the ground without the victim knowing while at a business in the 1000 block of Renaud Dr. The victim returned to the store and store officials saw in surveillance video that the man pictured above picked up the wallet while walking out of the store. He did not return the wallet to store employees.

The subject was last seen on foot wearing a floral yellow baseball cap, a flourescent green shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information should call the Scott Police Department at (337) 233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.