Scott mayor says the city in the early stages discussing 1% safety tax proposal

SCOTT, La. (KLFY)- Mayor Jan-Scott Richard says if approved at the ballot, the tax would solely support the needs of fire and police.

According to the mayor, the proposed tax would have a 10-year term with a chance for renewal.

“The people need a voice they need that opportunity to go and speak to voice their opinion on whether they want it or not. Public safety in this community is a priority is at the top of our list,” Mayor Richard said. “We have a wonderful fire department and a wonderful police department. This will just give us some opportunity to make some capital improvements to have personnel and to prepare for the future expansion of this community.”

He says the tax stands to generate $2.5 million to $3 million dollars per year. The tax would be for public safety tax only.

Last year’s tax proposal failed at the polls. That tax proposal included funding for other departments such as infrastructure and parks and recreation.

“We’re taking away the economic development, drainage, infrastructure parks and recreation side it would strictly be public safety; police and fire and not in perpetuity it would be termed out tax. We give the people the he opportunity to voice their opinion,” the mayor said.