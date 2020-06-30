Scott man arrested on carnal knowledge of a juvenile charges

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- A 24-year-old old Scott man is at the center of an investigation involving two underage victims, authorities said.

In February, investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspected carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

During their investigation, detectives learned that a second juvenile subject was also a victim of a similar crime involving the same suspect, authorities said.

On Monday night, an arrest warrant was issued for Joshua Rideaux, of Scott.

Rideaux was arrested by agents with the Western District of Louisiana United States Marshals.

He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile. No bond has been set as on Tuesday afternoon.