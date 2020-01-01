Live Now
Scott home takes heavy fire damage after fireworks were improperly discarded

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — A Vincent Drive residence sustained major attic damage after officials say improperly discarded fireworks led to a fire.

Scott Fire Department firefighters responded to a call at around 12:42 a.m. today (Jan. 1) in the 200 block of Vincent Drive. Upon arrival, there was fire and smoke pouring through the roof of the home.

Heavy fire was found in the attic, though it was quickly brought under control, according to Fire Chief Chad Sonnier.

Improperly discarded New Year’s fireworks were found to have been placed in a plastic trash bin, located next to the home. The fire spread from the bin, up the exterior wall and into the attic.

Everyone in the home, including the homeowner, his family and his visitors were able to escape, along with two pets. A total of six people were in the home.

The home sustained major fire damage in the attic area and minor damage to the living area. No firefighters or civilians were injured as a result of the incident.

Duson, Judice and Lafayette fire personnel responded to assist the Scott Fire Department.

