Gas leak near elementary school prompts shelter in place, road closure in Scott

SCOTT, La. (KLFY)- The Scott Fire Department is reporting a gas leak across from 1301 Old Spanish Trail near St. Peter & Paul Catholic School.

As of 1 p.m. students were sheltering in place and safe. Firefighters are on scene, monitoring the school and air quality, authorities said.

“Parents, do not come to pick up students, there is no access to the school at this time,” the department said on Facebook. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The roadway is closed until further notice. Crews are working on fixing the broken line as soon as possible.

No time frame has been given. We will provide new information as it becomes available.