Scott firefighters extinguish weekend fire at scrap metal yard

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) Scott firefighters responded to a scrap metal fire just after 9 a.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of Cameron Street.

According to Fire Chief Chad Sonnier, when firefighters arrived they found a scrapped vehicle and a trailer of scrapped vehicles on fire in the facility next to the automobile crushing machine.

Both fires were quickly brought under control, he said.

An investigation has revealed that a scrapped vehicle waiting to be crushed ignited and spread to the other vehicles.

There were no injuries, according to Sonnier.