Scott firefighters extinguish weekend fire at scrap metal yard

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) Scott firefighters responded to a scrap metal fire just after 9 a.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of Cameron Street.

According to Fire Chief Chad Sonnier, when firefighters arrived they found a scrapped vehicle and a trailer of scrapped vehicles on fire in the facility next to the automobile crushing machine.

Both fires were quickly brought under control, he said.

An investigation has revealed that a scrapped vehicle waiting to be crushed ignited and spread to the other vehicles.

There were no injuries, according to Sonnier.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar