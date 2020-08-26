Scott firefighters battle barn fire on Andres Road

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) Scott firefighters extinguished a barn fire likely caused by a cooling fan Tuesday afternoon.

According to Fire Chief Chad Sonnier, the fire started around 3:50 p.m. in the 300 block of Andres Road.

When firefighters arrived, Sonnier said, they observed heavy smoke coming from the barn, which was located next to a residence.

After it was brought under control, Sonnier said, an investigation revealed that a fan, utilized to cool a machine in the production of jewelry, malfunctioned causing the fire which quickly spread.

He said the building sustained heavy damage, however no injuries were reported.

