Scott Fire Deptartment warning about Christmas tree fire hazard

Officials with the Scott Fire Department are reminding people that “although beautiful, natural trees tend to dry out, causing a fire hazard.”

They’ve taken to social media to spread awareness about how you can keep your home safe without having to hold back on the Christmas cheer.

Some of the advice they give is:

Make sure you maintain water in the stand.

Keep trees at least 3 ft. away from a heat source.

Make sure to turn off decorative lights when you go to bed or when you leave the home.

Dispose of the tree as quickly as possible at the end of the holiday season.

The department provided a video by the National Fire Protection Association about how Christmas tree fires can turn devastating and deadly within seconds.

SFD also urges residents to have a working smoke detector. They say, if you are a Scott resident in need of one, you can make a request to SFD and they will provide and install one to you at no cost.