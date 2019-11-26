Live Now
Scott Fire Department warning about Thanksgiving fire safety

According to the Scott Fire Department, Thanksgiving Day is the leading day of the year for home fires involving cooking equipment.

The department took to Facebook to remind the community to stay safe during the holiday.

The post included safety tips as well as info-graphics from the National Fire Protection Association, one of which, explained that the leading cause for Thanksgiving Day fires is unattended cooking equipment.

SFD also included a video showcasing the dangers that can come from not using a deep-fryer properly.

So go forth and cook your hearts out, Acadiana, but stay safe doing so!

