Scott Fire Department bolsters first responder staff, thanks to federal grant

SCOTT, La. (KLFY)- The Scott Fire Department has received federal money department leaders have been waiting for.

That means the department will no longer need to solely rely on volunteers to cover the weekend shift.

Chief Sonnier calls the nearly $400,000 grant a tremendous asset for the department and for the city.

“It ensures a quicker response which will have a quicker knocked down of fire; minimizing damage. If someone is trapped, they’ll be able to get them out quicker,” Chief Sonnier said.

The nearly $400,000 grant will fund a majority of the salaries and benefits for the first three years.

In a previous interview, the chief said the department had to strictly rely on volunteer firefighters on the weekends. He said when there was an incident that person had to leave their home.

Now the department can have a paid firefighter on every shift. “On the fourth year, the city picks up that funding. It gives us time to prepare and get our money ready so when ever the fourth year comes around we will be ready.”

The mayor says the Assistance to Firefighter Grant (AFG) is hard to get but now that they have it the department has some space to financially grow.

“The grant money allows us the opportunity to set some money aside to make sure we’re prepared when we have to take over fully funding these guys. Again, it’s a great step in the protection of homes and business in our community on top of what we already do,” the mayor said.

Chief Sonnier explains the part time hires will will be on hand to support the volunteer firefighters.