Scott family escapes house fire started by child with lighter

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) A Scott family escaped a house that was started by a child playing with a lighter.

According to Fire Chief Chad Sonnier, the house fire happened late Saturday in the 100 block of Owl Lane.

When firefighters arrived, he said, they found heavy smoke coming from the manufactured home.

He said as firefighters made entry, they were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

Sonnier said it was later determined that a minor playing with a lighter, ignited a mattress in the bedroom.





