Scott and Youngsville area leaders feed those in need over weekend

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A lot of good people are doing good things in Acadiana during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Scott, organizers of the boudin festival helped the community by giving away free plate lunches at City Hall on Saturday.

The giveaway was made possible by Don’s Specialty Meats, Best Stop, Nunu’s, Menards, and Romero’s.

Also good things happening in Youngsville. The Youngsville professional firefighters association and the Youngsville professional police association gave out jambalaya plate lunches at the sports complex this weekend.