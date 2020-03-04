Schools in Abbeville’s city limits on temporary lock down due to threat investigation

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- The Abbeville Police Department is investigating a possible campus threat, which prompted the temporary lock down of all schools within the city limits.

Please note, the schools are not closed. Operations are expected resume today once the investigation has been concluded.

Abbeville Police Department spokesman Lt. Jonathan Touchet said the alleged threat was not made toward a specific campus. All schools are being investigated as a precaution.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.