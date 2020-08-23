School closures announced for Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura

The following schools have announced closures due to severe weather conditions from Hurricanes Marco and Laura.
Last updated Aug. 23, 5:15 p.m.
- South Louisiana Community College will close all campuses and cancel all classes Monday through Wednesday. Go online to www.solacc.edu/updates and social media, for any further updates.
- Acadiana Christian School in New Iberia will be closed Monday through Thursday.
- Louisiana State University has announced it will be closed Monday, Aug. 24.
- Northside Christian School in Crowley will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Additional closures, if needed, will be announced later.
- Diocese of Lafayette Catholic schools will be closed Monday through Thursday with classes resuming on Friday.
- Willow Charter Academy will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
- Vermilion Parish public schools will push back their first day of classes one week to Sept. 3.
- Calcasieu Parish public schools will be closed Monday through Wednesday. All virtual learning is also canceled during this time. Families can expect an update no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday as to the status of school for the remainder of the week.