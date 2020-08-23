School closures announced for Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
School closures_1541020383746.jpg.jpg

The following schools have announced closures due to severe weather conditions from Hurricanes Marco and Laura.

Last updated Aug. 23, 5:15 p.m.

  • South Louisiana Community College will close all campuses and cancel all classes Monday through Wednesday. Go online to www.solacc.edu/updates and social media, for any further updates.
  • Acadiana Christian School in New Iberia will be closed Monday through Thursday.
  • Louisiana State University has announced it will be closed Monday, Aug. 24.
  • Northside Christian School in Crowley will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Additional closures, if needed, will be announced later.
  • Diocese of Lafayette Catholic schools will be closed Monday through Thursday with classes resuming on Friday.
  • Willow Charter Academy will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
  • Vermilion Parish public schools will push back their first day of classes one week to Sept. 3.
  • Calcasieu Parish public schools will be closed Monday through Wednesday. All virtual learning is also canceled during this time. Families can expect an update no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday as to the status of school for the remainder of the week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar