School closures and announcements for Wednesday, May 19, 2021

(KLFY) The following parishes have reported school closures for Wednesday due to severe weather that happened on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

In Jeff Davis Parish, Schools Superintendent Kirk Credeur says schools will remain closed Wednesday.

Schools were closed Tuesday following flooding rains.

“Due to extensive rainfall, flooding, rising water, and more rain in the forecast, I am cancelling in-person learning for all Jefferson Davis Parish Schools tomorrow for the safety of our students, staff, and parents. We will transition to a virtual day tomorrow for those students who are able to participate through Google Classroom.”

The Lafayette Parish School System has announced that all LPSS schools, district offices and facilities will be closed Wednesday, May 19 due to the potential for severe weather and flooding.



Essential personnel will still report to work when it is safe for them to do so.

In St. Landry Parish, the district is reporting that all schools will be open on Wednesday, May 19.

“We are continuing to get information from the National Weather Service. We will monitor the weather and road conditions throughout the night to determine if roads are unsafe for travel. We will notify you via our SLP App if school closures are in effect. “

“Students who are unable to attend due to weather conditions will be excused from school. However, please communicate absences with your child’s school. If you feel like conditions are not safe, you always have the option to keep your child home.“

Gethsemane Christian Academy and Gethsemane Lapetite will be closed on Wednesday, May 19.

St. Cecilia School in Broussard will be closed on Wednesday, May 19.



Sts. Leo-Seton Catholic School in Lafayette will be closed on Wednesday, May 19.



First Baptist Christian School in Downtown Lafayette will be closed on Wednesday, May 19.



Willow Charter Academy will be closed on Wednesday, May 19.



