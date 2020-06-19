Scholarship announced for students

Acadiana students have a chance to win a $500 dollar scholarship.

The Virginia Miniex and Margo St. Julian Simien Scholarship application process is being reopened to Acadiana students.

The scholarship fund has been in existence for a number of years and is sponsored by the Lafayette, Louisiana based law firm of Simien & Miniex. The application process is being reopened for the next two weeks with a new deadline of June 30, 2020.

Each year, the Miniex and Simien families award scholarships to deserving high school graduates who strive to do well in furthering their education. The Virginia Miniex and Margo St. Julian Simien Scholarship Fund was established to honor the beliefs of Mrs. Virginia Miniex and Mrs. Margo St. Julian Simien that obtaining a good education is pivotal in a young person’s life and that it creates a solid foundation to prepare them for the future. The scholarships targets at-risk students and those with a financial need.



This year, in addition to the scholarship award, any new senior applicant who is eligible to vote and entering college can enter their Voter Registration Drawing to win $500 to be used to defray college expenses. To enter, the student may send a copy of their NEW voter registration card along with their contact information to 104 Rue Iberville, Lafayette, Louisiana 70508. If assistance is needed in registering to vote, Simien & Miniex, asks that you please contact their office. The drawing for the $500 will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020.