Schilling Distributing moving employees to a four-day workweek

LAFAYETTE, La. (Press release)- Schilling Distributing Company will be moving 95 percent of its employees to a four-day workweek “in an effort to enhance their quality of life”, it said. While the company said it will still operate on its normal schedule, each individual will be assigned a four-day, 32-hour base weekly schedule through the end of 2020.

In a statement Tuesday, the company said its goal is to make this a permanent change from that point on.

“We really think our people will be able to get the job done to maintain our normal operational expectations, and if they prove us right we will be able to continue this schedule going forward,” said Charles “Buddy” Schilling, Vice President of Schilling Distributing in the company’s release. “Our goal is to be the most attractive company in Acadiana to build a solid, stable career with.”

This potential change has been discussed for over a year, but the challenges COVID provided earlier this year was turned into an opportunity by the management team at Schilling, the company said.

“The COVID situation forced us to make drastic changes to keep our employees and their families safe, but it also taught us a lot about what we could accomplish when we all work together to keep the ship afloat,” said Schilling. “We had employees out due to childcare challenges and COVID exposure quarantines, and our team pulled together to keep us moving forward.”

There will be no changes made to wages or benefits with the implementation of the four-day workweek. Hourly and salaried employees can all expect to make the same annual pay and the same benefits that Schilling has provided.

“We are a family at Schilling Distributing. To be able to offer our family members a unique benefit like this means a lot to our team, and we hope it helps create an even better work environment where folks that work here want to stay here long-term,” said Schilling.