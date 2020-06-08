Scattered Tropical Rains for Acadiana Today as Cristobal Weakens and Heads North
Cristobal has weakened into a Tropical Depression this Monday morning as the disturbance heads northward towards Arkansas. Acadiana may see wrap around scattered rain bands later in the day. Some of these bands could produce heavy rains and gusty winds but widespread issues are not expected nor is the flash flooding threat high. Otherwise, the weather today will be warm, mostly cloudy, and very muggy with breezy conditions behind a strong southwest wind. Rain chances taper off tonight as any further impacts from Cristobal will be over.
