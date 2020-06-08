Scattered Tropical Rains for Acadiana Today as Cristobal Weakens and Heads North

Breaking News
Sandbag distribution locations in Acadiana
Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

Cristobal has weakened into a Tropical Depression this Monday morning as the disturbance heads northward towards Arkansas. Acadiana may see wrap around scattered rain bands later in the day. Some of these bands could produce heavy rains and gusty winds but widespread issues are not expected nor is the flash flooding threat high. Otherwise, the weather today will be warm, mostly cloudy, and very muggy with breezy conditions behind a strong southwest wind. Rain chances taper off tonight as any further impacts from Cristobal will be over.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Overcast

Abbeville

77°F Overcast Feels like 79°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
77°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

77°F Overcast Feels like 78°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
77°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
77°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
77°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

77°F Overcast Feels like 78°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 76F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
76°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 76F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

